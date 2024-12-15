Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) In its executive committee and general council meeting here, the AIADMK on Sunday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of being arrogant and said the ruling party-led government's days are numbered.

AIADMK leader and former minister B Valarmathi accused Chief Minister Stalin of being at the 'peak of arrogance' and mocking at opposition parties. She claimed that the DMK government's 'days are numbered,' and added that the chief minister's chair has become ready for Edappadi K Palaniswami, her party chief.

Also Read | Kerala State Coordinator of Hindus of America and RSS Leader P Sreekumar Presents Rig Veda to Pope Francis at Vatican in Rome.

Recently, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay had accused the DMK of being arrogant by claiming to win 200 seats and had also said that people will 'minus' the 'selfish alliance calculations' of the ruling party. Valarmathi used the same Tamil word (Irumappu) used by Vijay to level her allegation of arrogance against Stalin.

AIADMK's Villupuram strongman C Ve Shanmugam said the frequently asked question of forging alliance with parties will happen at the right time and recalled that the AIADMK won Assembly polls hands down in the years, 2001 and 2011, and alliances then were formed just ahead of the state elections. "Alliance will be formed, the general secretary will take care of that."

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Supreme Court Likely To Pass Directions on Implementation of Policy To Curb Pollution on December 16.

Vijay's party, the TVK said last month that its goal was to form the government by winning the 2026 Assembly polls and had ruled out alliance with the AIADMK.

Telling the story of an 'eagle,' senior leader D Jayakumar alleged the DMK top leaders M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, beginning from the days of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi 'looted' the state and wanted the people to end the 'family rule,' and make Edappadi Palaniswami the Chief Minister in 2026.

Party presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussein praised Edappadi Palaniswami's leadership.

Coimbatore-based party heavyweight SP Velumani, dared the DMK leadership to face the polls all alone and win elections. Urging functionaries to be united, he claimed resentment among several sections of people, including government employees.

He said the AIADMK could win big by bagging more than 200 seats in 2026 Assembly election if cadres 'worked right.'

Severe traffic congestion was witnessed in and around suburban Vanagaram, the venue of the AIADMK meeting.

A grand welcome was accorded by party leaders and workers to Palaniswami. The premises was decorated, using sugarcane, banana plants and trees, in a traditional manner befitting auspicious occasions.

The AIADMK, for a considerably long time had held its meetings at Srivaaru Venkatachalapathy palace, a marriage hall, at Vanagaram near Maduravoyal.

It was chosen, for the first time, as the venue for party meetings, during the 2000s, by late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa. Since then, the party had held its meetings mostly at the same venue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)