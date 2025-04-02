Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan has strongly criticised DMK General Secretary A Raja for his recent remarks asking party cadres to remove religious symbols like the 'Tilak' when wearing DMK garbs.

On Wednesday, Sathyan stated that Raja's comments reflect a lack of understanding of societal culture and fabric, calling his statements "rants" that have little value.

Sathyan further pointed out the contradiction between Raja's statement and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's earlier remark in which Stalin had said, "I'm an atheist, but I don't stop believers from following their faith, including my wife." Sathyan suggested that Raja's view goes against the inclusive approach that CM Stalin has advocated for.

Referring to Raja's comments as being disregarded even by his own party, he said, "Nobody takes him seriously, not even his own party."

Meanwhile, Sathyan also criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent demand for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka. Sathyan termed CM Stalin's call as "yet another election drama" and questioned the Chief Minister's understanding of governance.

Sathyan pointed out that during the 16 years when DMK was in alliance with Congress at the Centre, no significant action had been taken on the Katchatheevu island issue.

"What was he doing when they (DMK) were an ally with Congress and shared power for 16 years at the Centre?" Sathyan asked, suggesting that Stalin's current stance was politically motivated.

Sathyan further dismissed the Tamil Nadu Assembly's bill on the matter, questioning its merit.

He remarked, "Which merit will a bill in the Tamil Nadu Assembly have? However, if there are any efforts of retrieval, then we support that effort." (ANI)

