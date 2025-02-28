Salem (Tamil Nadu), Feb 28 (PTI) The principal opposition AIADMK will participate in the all-political party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on March 5 and convey its stance on the subject, its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami informed on Friday.

Two representatives from the AIADMK would take part in the meeting in Chennai and would explain in detail the party's stand at the meeting, Palaniswami told reporters here after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by the AIADMK in connection with the 77th birth anniversary of party's iconic leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the invite to the leaders of 45 parties to participate in the meeting. BJP's ally, the PMK too has announced to take part in the crucial meeting.

A majority of political parties in the state are apprehensive that the parliamentary constituency delimitation exercise would reduce the seats in the state.

Announcing the meeting, the CM had said, "It has been decided to convene an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise. Tamil Nadu is facing the threat of losing eight seats (from the present 39) as the state has successfully implemented the family planning programme that led to the population control."

