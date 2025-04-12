Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) The AIADMK women's wing will stage a protest here on April 16 condemning Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy for his alleged obscene and derogatory remarks against women, the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Women, religion and people of various religious beliefs were continuously insulted and the minister's derogatory remarks have gone to an all-time low, Palaniswami said and strongly condemned Ponmudy's comments on women and Shaivism and Vaishnavism 'symbols.'

Although such "indecent acts" have become part of DMK's history, the people of Tamil Nadu will never accept such "disgusting and perverted views," the AIADMK leader said in a statement here.

"Ponmudi was the Minister of Higher Education in the past. His indecent speech has caused great pain and shock among the public," he said.

In order to say that there is no place for such uncivilised politics in Tamil Nadu, on behalf of the AIADMK, the party's women's wing will hold a massive protest on April 16 in Chennai, he said.

