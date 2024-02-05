New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Screening committee of the AICC on Monday held a meeting with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's senior leaders and asked for their suggestions about the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

In connection with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a meeting of the Screening Committee was held at the DPCC office to intensify the selection process of the Congress, a statement said.

Those who attended the meeting included Screening Committee chairperson and MP Rajni Patil, members Sardar Pargat Singh and Krishna Allavaru, it added.

DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that Delhi Congress was not only strengthening the party at the booth-level but also making many key appointments.

The appointment of a new president of the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress was in this connection, he added.

Lovely said that the Congress was holding extensive campaigns to associate the youth, women and people from all sections of society with the party.

The DPCC president appealed to the Congress workers and leaders to work round-the-clock to strengthen the party in their respective areas.

Lovely said the Delhi Congress will fully honour alliance commitments, but the party will continue the process of selecting its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

AICC in-charge of Delhi, Deepak Babria, said that the Congress was working towards strengthening the India Alliance partnership.

Constructive discussions were also being held in Delhi with the India Alliance partners, but the party was also working towards fighting the Lok Sabha elections with all its might whether the INDIA bloc collaboration happens or not, he said.

Babria appealed to everyone to make direct interaction with the common people.

The Congress leader said that people should also be reminded about the 15-year development-oriented governance of the Delhi government besides popularising the programmes and policies of the party.

