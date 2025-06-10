New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) convened a national-level webinar to enhance awareness among AICTE-approved institutions, faculty, and students regarding the forthcoming Yoga Sangam 2025.

This event is scheduled for June 21, coinciding with the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

According to the release, the webinar aimed to mobilise widespread participation in the Yoga Sangam initiative, encouraging educational institutions nationwide to actively engage in this national celebration of yoga.

As per the release, the event was graced by AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam, who emphasised the transformative power of yoga and its growing relevance in today's world.

"Yoga is one of the greatest civilizational gifts India has offered to the world," said Prof Sitharam.

He further added, "What began as a personal practice for inner peace and physical discipline has now evolved into a global movement for holistic health, sustainability, and shared human values."

He highlighted that this year's IDY theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' reflects the interconnectedness of human well-being and planetary health.

"In today's times marked by climate change, natural disasters, rising stress levels, socio-economic challenges, and conflicts, yoga offers not just a routine, but a resilient path toward harmony, balance, and mental well-being," he said.

Prof Sitharam urged all AICTE-approved institutions to register on the Yoga Sangam portal and ensure large-scale faculty and students' participation. He reiterated that yoga should be embraced not just as a form of exercise, but as a core life skill contributing to a person's overall development and social responsibility.

"AICTE firmly believes in integrating physical, mental, and spiritual wellness into the educational experience," the Chairman added.

"Just as we have included Universal Human Values (UHV) in our curriculum, promoting yoga further strengthens our commitment to holistic education."

The webinar also served as a clarion call for stakeholders in the technical education ecosystem, including administrators, educators, and student leaders, to champion yoga in their institutions. Prof Sitharam emphasised that widespread participation in Yoga Sangam 2025 will promote health and wellness and reinforce the values of unity and collective consciousness.

The Yoga Sangam 2025 is expected to witness record participation from technical institutions across India, making it a landmark celebration of India's ancient tradition in the modern academic landscape. Institutions and individuals interested in participating are encouraged to register through the official Yoga Sangam portal, where they will find guidelines, activity modules, and resources to facilitate local celebrations on campus. (ANI)

