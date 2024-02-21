New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven various organizations for the upskilling, reskilling, placement opportunities, internship opportunities, and certification opportunities for the students to enhance their employability across different industry domains in India.

The MoU signing ceremony organised on Tuesday witnessed the participation of distinguished representatives from ServiceNow Software Development India Pvt Ltd, Flive Consulting Pvt Ltd, Neer Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, Medini Technologies, Predictive Analysis Solutions Pvt Ltd, Risesharp Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Acetians Technologies Pvt Ltd.

In a remarkable step towards revolutionizing the education sector, prominent stakeholders from academia, technology industry, and government have come together to forge strategic partnerships. A series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed.

This collaborative initiative aims to harness the power of technology to enhance learning experiences, foster innovation, and drive educational excellence across the nation.

Together, the signatories of the MoUs will work towards shaping the future of education in the digital age, ensuring equitable access to quality education for all learners.

Nick Tzitzon, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at ServiceNow, said, "ServiceNow is excited to partner with AICTE to equip engineering students with the skills needed to thrive in today's digital economy. At ServiceNow, we believe digital transformation requires talent transformation and the RiseUp with ServiceNow program is designed to empower young engineers with job-ready capabilities. The MOU will enable AICTE affiliated institutes across India to build a pool of qualified talent that will drive the next wave of tech innovation in India."

Prof. (Dr) TG Sitharam, Chairman, of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, "We must provide our students with contemporary skills and more access to chances for professional advancement to ensure they are equipped for a world that is changing. Our partnership with these organisations aims to give students advanced instruction in cutting-edge ideas and methods as well as inspiration to investigate cutting-edge technologies that are customised to meet their requirements. We are reaffirming our commitment to helping students become technologically literate and upskilled since these are critical to their success in the future."

During the ceremony, Chairman NETF, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking collaboration.

"By bringing together important stakeholders to determine the future of education and, by extension, the nation, the National Educational Technology Forum exemplifies the spirit of collaborative action. With the combined knowledge and assets of these prestigious institutions, we are well-positioned to seize fresh chances and conquer obstacles in the field of education." Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe also explained the various digital initiatives of NETF.

Dr Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Anuvadini, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, "To prepare students for a world that is changing, they must receive updated skills training and increased access to professional development opportunities. By working together with these seven companies, we intend to provide students access to cutting-edge ideas and technology, encouraging them to engage with new tools that meet their needs. Through this collaboration, we hope to further enhance student's tech literacy and skills, which will be critical to their success in the future." (ANI)

