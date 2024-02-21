Patna, February 21: JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari has resigned from the post of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.

According to a notification from the secretariat, Hazari's resignation came into effect from the forenoon of February 21.

Hazari, a second-term MLA from the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency, had been holding the deputy speaker's post since March, 2021. It was not immediately known why the senior leader, who was formerly a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, gave up the post.