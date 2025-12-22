Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): An assistant professor in the Department of Trauma and Emergency Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, Dr Babu Lal, has been conferred the prestigious Young Scientist Award 2025 in the Health Sciences category for his pioneering research aimed at promoting organ donation.

According to an official release, the award was presented during the National Biomedical Research Competition (NBRCOM 2025) held at AIIMS Jodhpur. Dr Lal received the honour for developing an innovative technique that addresses a major concern among families of deceased organ donors regarding physical disfigurement following tissue and organ retrieval.

At present, there is no standard system to restore the natural appearance of the body after organ donation procedures. To resolve this issue, Dr Babu Lal developed an innovative solution using Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and 3D printing technology.

He designed anatomically analogous prostheses that closely resemble the natural form of human bone and eye structures. These prostheses can be implanted in the body after tissue retrieval, helping to restore the body's natural appearance.

This technology is the first of its kind in the world, and Dr Babu Lal has also been granted a patent for it, marking a significant breakthrough in the field of medical research and organ donation.

The Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof (Dr) Madhwanand Kar, extended greetings to Dr Babu Lal on this remarkable achievement and praised the innovation. He further described it as a significant contribution to the field of health research and technology. (ANI)

