Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday conducted a successful experimental trial of utilising drones to provide superior healthcare services in Odisha.

The drone completed the successful journey of 120 kms from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Community Health Centre, Tangi in just 1.10 hours, carrying the essential blood supplies weighing around 2kg, without encountering any operational issues in the presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas.

Speaking to ANI, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas said, "It's the commitment of the national institute to develop a model to integrate the technology into the healthcare system as a supplement to existing logistics methods and suggest ways for the long-term sustainability of drone-based delivery of medical supplies".

"Induction of drone delivery can boost the healthcare services in rural, tribal, and semi-urban locations. These drones can carry multiple health products including vaccines, essential drugs and diagnostic samples. AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as a leading tertiary healthcare provider has created this opportunity for the people of Odisha," Biswas added.

He further noted that drone service can play a pivotal role during any natural disasters, overcoming geographical barriers and ensuring timely delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas like emergency medicine, blood samples, blood products, etc.

"The drone used for the trail services and can carry upto 5 kgs and can travel upto 160 kms. This is according to an initiative by the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) under MoHFW to enhance the accessibility of healthcare services for people residing in difficult-to-reach areas like remote geographical terrains or flooded areas," Biswas said. (ANI)

