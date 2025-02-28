New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted an interactive session on 'Breast Cancer Conditions' on Friday, emphasising the importance of early detection and post-recovery care.

Addressing the press interaction, Assistant Professor in the Plastic Surgery Department Dr Shivangi Shaha said breast cancer cases in India have significantly increased in the last 25 years.

Earlier only six to seven young women were diagnosed with breast cancer in age category of 25 to 35, but now the number has risen to 16, Shaha said.

She said nowadays, advancements in technology have made cancer detection easier, allowing more cases to be identified at the earliest which is particularly beneficial as it allows treatment at an initial stage, improving outcomes.

Highlighting the early symptoms of Breast Cancer, Shaha said early signs of breast cancer include the presence of a lump in the breast or armpit, skin dimpling, changes in skin texture, pain, nipple discharge, sudden changes in breast size or shape, and redness around the breast area.

Several factors contribute to breast cancer, including genetic predisposition, age, hormonal changes, high estrogen levels in the diet, obesity, alcohol consumption, smoking, and a sedentary lifestyle, the assistant professor said.

Many women experience psychological distress after breast cancer surgery due to the removal or alteration of their breasts. To address this, breast reconstruction is an essential procedure, she said.

She further said that the reconstructions can be done using silicone implants or by reconstructing the breast with muscle tissue from other parts of the body, such as the abdomen or thighs.

"At AIIMS, the Surgical Disciplinary Department, which includes experts in medical oncology, surgical oncology, and plastic surgery, counsels patients about post-surgery procedures. This helps women feel empowered and make informed decisions about their treatment," Shaha said.

She said that patients are also educated on the surgical process, including hospital stay duration, required medical tests, and post-recovery follow-ups.

Women who do not have a severe condition or those who do not require surgery, lifestyle management is crucial, hence they are advised to maintain a balanced diet with essential nutrients such as protein and carbohydrates. They are also advised to stay physically active and engage in regular exercise, she added.

Dr VK Bansal, Professor at Department of Surgical Disciplines, underscored a multidisciplinary clinic comprising experts from Breast Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Psychology, and Genetics. as it

The clinic facilitates navigating complex medical and psychological challenges in breast cancer surgery, Bansal said.

Professor and Head of Burns & Plastic Surgery Department Maneesh Singhal emphasised the need for greater awareness of all breast-related conditions, which occur five to ten times more frequently than breast cancer.

