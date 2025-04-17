New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has been named the 97th best hospital globally in the World's Best Hospitals 2024 ranking by Newsweek and Statista, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the medical research university and hospital was recognised for its healthcare, advanced medical research and affordable treatment.

Also Read | Mangaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Sexual Assault in Car After Being Drugged by Auto Driver; 3 Detained.

The Newsweek-Statista ranking, now in its sixth edition, evaluates over 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries based on patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, hygiene standards, and recommendations from healthcare professionals.

Two other Indian hospitals also earned spots on the global list.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Row: Ex-RAW Chief AS Dulat Dismisses Reports That Farooq Abdullah Agreed To Help in Abrogation of Article 370.

Gurgaon's Medanta secured the 146th rank, getting recognition for its cutting-edge technology and expertise in specialities like cardiology, oncology and organ transplantation, the statement read.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh ranked 228th, celebrated for its contributions to medical education, research and specialised care, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)