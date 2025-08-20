New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in collaboration with Rotaplast International, USA, and the Rotary Club of Delhi-Restoring Smiles, is hosting "Rotary Restoring Smiles: International Reconstructive Surgery Mission & Education Clinic" from August 19 to 29.

India experiences an estimated 6-7 million burn injuries each year, 20% of them require burn admissions, and among the admitted patients, around 80% develop burn-related complications.

According to AIIMS Delhi, "The initiative aims to provide free reconstructive surgeries for underprivileged patients suffering from burn scars and contractures. AllMS New Delhi has been recognised as a "Centre of Excellence in Burns."

"Each year, Burns & Plastic Surgery (BPS) Block provides outpatient care to nearly 10,000 burn patients, admits over 2,000 cases, and operates dedicated 24x7 burn emergency services. With 65 beds, including 20 ICU beds, and specialised support from dieticians, physiotherapists, and psychologists, it delivers comprehensive multidisciplinary burn care. Rotaplast International, a US-based non-profit, has conducted more than 260 surgical missions in 26 countries since 1993, mobilising over 6,000 medical volunteers to provide life-changing care to 21,000+ patients," AIIMS Delhi said.

"Its focus includes cleft lip, cleft palate, and burn scar reconstruction. In 2024, the Rotaplast Global Scholars Program provided 2,500+ hours of hands-on training in cleft and burn contracture management to 180+ students across 6 sites in 4 countries," AIIMS Delhi added.

This mission at AllMS will focus exclusively on burn reconstruction. Around 110 patients have already been registered, with 40% being ABPMJAY beneficiaries. A distinguished team of surgeons and anesthesiologists from the USA, UK, Philippines, Netherlands, and AllMS New Delhi will perform surgeries for over 50 patients, alongside an Education Clinic for senior residents in Plastic Surgery and Anesthesiology, as well as nursing students.

From the AIIMS team, the inauguration programme was attended by Dr. Nirupam Madan, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Maneesh Singhal, Dr. V Darlong, Dr. Shashank Chauhan, Dr. Sneha, Dr. Surabhi and Dr. Vandana Kapoo, who hosted the ceremony.

Dr.Nirupam Madan, Medical Superintendent, AllMS New Delhi, said, "AllMS has always been at the forefront of combining patient care with medical education. This collaboration with Rotary and Rotaplast exemplifies how humanitarian service can go hand-in-hand with academic excellence. Beyond healing patients, this mission will strengthen the skills of our young doctors and ensure that quality care reaches countless others in the future."

Dr. Maneesh Singhal, Head, BPS Block, added, "Post-burn contractures and deformities leave deep physical and emotional scars. Through this program, we are not only correcting deformities but also restoring confidence and dignity. The opportunity for our residents and nursing students to learn directly from globally renowned surgeons will have a lasting impact on medical training in India."

Moreover, Rtn. Gaurav Ahuja, Project Convener, emphasised, "Rotary believes that service transforms lives. This project reflects that vision by giving hope to patients who often feel left behind. At the same time, we are shaping future healers through education and training. We are grateful to AIIMS, Rotaplast International, and our Rotary partner clubs for making this dream a reality."

Dr. Sangita Seshadri, Mission Director, Rotaplast International, expressed pride in the collaboration, "Our global team is honoured to partner with AIIMS and Rotary in this mission. Each surgery performed is not just medical treatment--it is a chance for patients to reclaim their lives."

Rtn. CA Ajeet Jalan, District Governor, Rotary International District 3011, said, "Rotary has always been committed to serving humanity. With 'Restoring Smiles,' we are addressing both immediate human needs and long-term medical education."

Rtn. HMP Singh, Project Mentor, reflected on the journey, "This project has been a dream nurtured for years. To see it take shape with the support of AIIMS, Rotaplast, and Rotary fills me with pride and gratitude." (ANI)

