In a significant stride towards "Made in India," India has developed its first indigenous MRI machine, which is set to be installed at AIIMS Delhi by October for trials. This development is the result of a collaboration between AIIMS Delhi and SAMEER R&D, under the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The goal is to reduce the treatment costs and reliance on imported medical equipment, as India currently imports 80-85% of its medical devices. The indigenous MRI machine will contribute to India's self-reliance in medical technology. Dr. M Srinivas, AIIMS Director, highlighted the importance of this achievement, stating that feedback from the use of this machine will help make necessary adjustments to ensure the best global standards. AIIMS Delhi Investing Over INR 300 Crore in Developing Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence: Director Dr M Srinivas.

AIIMS Delhi to Install India’s First ‘Made in India’ MRI Machine for Trials

"We're getting our first indigenous MRI, and the advantage is that by using the best global equipment, we'll provide feedback on its performance. This will help companies and institutions like @SAMEER_RnD make necessary changes, ensuring we have the best equipment in the world."… pic.twitter.com/us0sPwY7S5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 25, 2025

