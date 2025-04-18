New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has been named the 97th best hospital globally in the World's Best Hospitals 2024 ranking by Newsweek and Statista, according to a release.

This prestigious recognition highlights AIIMS Delhi's excellence in delivering high-quality healthcare, advancing medical research, and providing affordable treatment to millions.

The Newsweek-Statista ranking, now in its sixth edition, evaluates over 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries based on patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, hygiene standards, and recommendations from healthcare professionals.

AIIMS Delhi's top-100 placement underscores its role as a leader in India's healthcare landscape, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled medical professionals since its inception in 1956.

Two other Indian hospitals also earned spots on the global list. Medanta - The Medicity in Gurgaon secured the 146th rank, recognised for its cutting-edge technology and expertise in specialities like cardiology, oncology, and organ transplantation. Established in 2009, Medanta has become a trusted name in private healthcare, offering world-class services.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh ranked 228th, celebrated for its contributions to medical education, research, and specialised care. Founded in 1962, PGIMER remains a vital healthcare and training hub in northern India.

The inclusion of these Indian hospitals in the global ranking showcases India's growing prominence in healthcare. As AIIMS Delhi, Medanta, and PGIMER continue to set high standards, they reinforce the nation's potential to deliver world-class medical care.

Meanwhile, on March 25, India developed its first indigenous MRI machine, set to be installed at AIIMS Delhi by October for trials. The move aims to reduce treatment costs and reliance on imported medical devices, as 80-85 per cent of the equipment is currently imported. The indigenous MRI machine will help make India more self-reliant in medical technology.

An Mou was also signed between the premier Institute and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), which was set up as an autonomous R&D laboratory at Mumbai under the Department of Electronics, Government of India, for the installation of the 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner. (ANI)

