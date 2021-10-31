Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): The satellite center of AIIMS Rishikesh will be opened in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state to provide treatment services to the patients of the Kumaon division.

"Ministry received requests from Uttarakhand Government for setting up of an AIIMS/Satellite Centre of AIIMS, Rishikesh in Kumaon Mandal. Suitability of land offered by State Government may be assessed by Technical Team. Subject to suitability matter may be taken forward", Union Health Ministry tweeted.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for this.

The letter regarding the opening of a satellite center by AIIMS Rishikesh at Udham Singh Nagar has been received by the Director of AIIMS Rishikesh on behalf of Nilambuj Sharan, Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

In the letter of Saran, Economic Adviser to the Government of India, on the lines of the satellite center operated by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Balasore, Odisha, AIIMS Rishikesh has asked to make necessary arrangements to run the satellite center of AIIMS at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

