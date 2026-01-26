Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 26 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday unfurled the National Flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, several Union and state ministers also participated in the unfurling of the national flag at their respective residences.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also unfurled the Flag at his residence, extended greetings, called the country "mother of democracy" and urged the citizens to contribute towards a self-reliant India.

Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "Wishing all countrymen a Happy Republic Day. India is the world's largest democracy. India is the mother of democracy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has embraced the principle of 'of the people, by the people, for the people', a magnificent, glorious, prosperous, and developed India is being built. On this Republic Day, let us all resolve to contribute to building a developed and self-reliant India."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the Tricolour after he unfurled the Flag at his residence in Lucknow, and highlighted the "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" resolve and Constitutions's role in building the India we are witnessing today.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi extended greetings, recalling the events of 1950 that led to the Constitution's formal adoption on January 26."On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, I extend heartiest greetings to all the people of the state. On this day in 1950, India's Constitution came into effect. In this journey of 76 years, our Constitution witnessed a lot of ups and downs. But despite all of these, in line with our resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, from north to south and from east to west, taking forward every Indian's pride, India's unity and integrity, today we are all witnessing a new India. Our Constitution plays a major role towards this," he said.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also unfurled the Flag in Jaipur, paying tribute to those who contributed to the freedom movement and highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution.

At the event, the CM greeted the people of Rajasthan and said, "I extend greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of RepublicDay. On this day in 1950, our Constitution came into effect. India's Constitution is the longest written Constitution in the world, and we are all bound by that Constitution. India is the largest democracy in the world. I pay tribute to all those who dedicated themselves to the freedom movement and brought the Constitution into effect."

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations featured an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life. (ANI)

