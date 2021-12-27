Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a bid to promote tourism, the Kerala tourism department organised the Beypore water fest in Kozhikode which was virtually inaugurated by South Indian actor Mammootty on Sunday.

The four-day event consists of various events like Kayaking, rod fishing, net throwing, boat racing etc. besides other programs like food fest, Ganamela etc.

District collector Tej Lohit Reddy flagged off a cycle rally earlier as an announcement of the fest.

The event is mainly being held at Beypore marina and Chaliyar river.

The Beypore water fest will culminate on December 29. (ANI)

