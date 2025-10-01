New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): As part of the 'Save Waqf Campaign', the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday decided to postpone the Bharat Bandh, which was scheduled for October 3, in view of the upcoming religious festivals.

"However, the Board's protest movement against the Waqf Amendment Act will continue as planned, and all other programs will be held as per the scheduled dates," the AIMPLB said in a statement.

Also Read | Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalaya: PM Narendra Modi Says Establishment of 57 New KVs Is 'Landmark Step'.

According to a statement issued by the AIMPLB, the new dates for the Bharat Bandh to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act will be announced soon. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesperson and national convener of Save Waqf Campaign, which is a committee working under the AIMPLB, also signed the statement.

"According to reports, religious festivals of our fellow citizens are scheduled to take place in some states of the country on the same dates. In view of this, an emergency meeting of the office bearers of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board was convened under the chairmanship of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the Board," the statement read.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Reappointed As Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

"After a detailed review of the situation, it was unanimously decided to postpone the Bharat Bandh scheduled for October 3. Therefore, the Bharat Bandh announced for October 3 stands postponed. Insha'Allah, new dates will be announced shortly," it added.

Earlier, Petitioners welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order staying certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and a petitioner, said that many of the points raised, including issues related to "Waqf by User" and protection of monuments, have been accepted by the court.

"To a large extent, our point has been accepted. Our point on 'Waqf by User' has been accepted. Along with this, our point on protected monuments has also been accepted, that there will be no third-party claim. The five-year amendment that was imposed has been removed, and along with this," Ilyas told ANI.

"I want to say that by and large, many of our points have been accepted, and we think that there is satisfaction to a large extent," he added.

Advocate Anas Tanweer, who also challenged the Act, described the order as balanced, noting it requires careful examination.

On September 15, the Supreme Court refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but put on hold certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection.

Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf.

It said the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The apex court also stayed the provision allowing the Collector to decide the dispute whether a Waqf property has encroached upon a government property. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)