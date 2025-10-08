New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): On the 93rd, the organisation's rich history was showcased in a unique way, with the Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Wednesday deciding to take out the vintage 1967 Ford Salon Car for the Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Base, Ghaziabad and highlighting the decades long legacy of the four wheels which have carried multiple heads of the Indian Air Force.

The cream coloured vintage car has Engine-390 V-B Engine with 315 Brake Horsepower at 4600 RPM, with 8 Cylinder Powerful Engine.

The iconic 1967 Ford Salon has carried many Air Force Chiefs since its induction in 1969, first used by former Air Chief Marshal Pratap Chandra Lal, who led the air warriors in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The car was also used by multiple other Chiefs from 1969 to 1992. Later on, the car was inducted into the Air Force Museum in Palam, New Delhi after being presented by ACM Nirmal Chandra Suri.

Earlier today, while giving his address during Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon base, ACM AP Singh underscored how Operation Sindoor was a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution.

India's indigenous developed weapons delivered a bold and precise attacks, and restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness, the IAF chief mentioned.

"The outstanding performance of the indigenously developed and integrated weapons which delivered precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory, vindicates our faith in home-grown capabilities. Operation Sindoor is a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution", IAF chief said.Apart from the vintage car, the Air Force Day celebrations also had the Heritage Flight (erstwhile Vintage Aircraft Flight), a fleet of vintage aircraft that proudly keeps alive the legacy of Indian Air Force.

The Flight was first instituted in 1982 at Air Force Station Palam with the Spitfire, Harvard Tiger Moth aircraft. The Flight suspended operations in 1989 before getting to its present location (Hindon) in the year 2012, with Tiger Moth aircraft. The Heritage Flight is presently operating Tiger Moth, Harvard, Dakota and HT-2 aircraft and has been enthralling the audience since 2012, every year, during the Air Force Day events of the Country.

The 1967 Ford Salon was first used by former ACM PC Lal, who started serving in the then Royal Indian Air Force in 1939, and became the 7th Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force from 1969 to 1973, when he started using the car. He led the Air warriors following Operation Chengiz Khan, which was the name given to Pakistan Air Force carrying out strikes on Indian Air bases, marking the beginning to the 1971 war.

During British rule, then Pilot Officer PC Lal was commissioned during World War 2. After retirement, he became the Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). ACM Lal has been awarded various medals for his distinguished service, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). (ANI)

