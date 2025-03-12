New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh underscored the need for rapid capability enhancements to counter emerging security challenges in the evolving geo-strategic landscape.

Acording to a statement from Ministry of Defence, The Air Chief was addressing student officers from the Indian Armed Forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course, along with the permanent faculty at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington.

The CAS visited the DSSC on 11-12 March 2025, as per the Ministry of Defence statement.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged course officers to embrace change, critically assess evolving threats, and design adaptive strategies for future conflicts. Stressing the importance of jointmanship, he emphasised the need for integrated training and operational synergy among the three Services to enhance combat effectiveness, MoD in its statement added.

Further, as per MoD, the CAS in his address provided a strategic perspective on the Indian Air Force (IAF), its ongoing capability development initiatives, and the importance of unified operations in modern warfare.

The CAS highlighted the accomplishments, resilience, and unwavering commitment of IAF personnel in safeguarding India's national interests, MoD added.

During his visit, the CAS was also briefed on the DSSC's training activities and its emphasis on fostering jointmanship among the Armed Forces, a key aspect of modern military preparedness. He commended the institution's role in shaping future military leaders through rigorous academic and professional training.

The visit reaffirmed the IAF's commitment to enhancing joint operational capabilities and strengthening inter-service cooperation, ensuring well-prepared leadership for tomorrow's challenges, the MoD said.(ANI)

