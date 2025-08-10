New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Air India has announced updates on its USD 400 million fleet retrofit programme, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a world-class flying experience and enhancing operational reliability across its legacy fleet, a release said.

Air India has commenced the wide-body retrofit programme for its legacy B787-8 aircraft, with the first of 26 aircraft (VT-ANT) having flown to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California (United States) in July 2025. A second aircraft is scheduled to depart for the same facility in October 2025, with both expected to return to service in December 2025, the airline said in the release.

The retrofit programme for Air India's B787-8s, now on a steady schedule for completion by mid-2027, will introduce brand-new interiors featuring a three-class configuration with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats. This includes the installation of brand-new seats in each cabin, advanced inflight entertainment (IFE) systems, new carpeting, curtains, upholstery, lavatories, galleys and more - all aligned with the new Air India product and customer experience standards.

Starting in early 2027, Air India will additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, aiming for completion by October 2028, with the timeline having shifted due to supply chain delays, the release said.

As part of a Reliability Enhancement Programme, Air India will be upgrading the avionics and other critical components of the 26 legacy B787-8 aircraft up to the latest industry standards, thus improving their reliability. The programme entails the analysis of maintenance and configuration records for these aircraft, followed by the implementation of recommended modifications based on Boeing's service information bulletins. This is intended to reduce operational disruptions for both Air India and its customers.

Additionally, seven of the 26 B787-8s will undergo heavy, scheduled maintenance (D-checks) at Victorville, ensuring the fleet's long-term operational excellence, it said.

Air India's narrowbody retrofit programme for its 27 legacy A320neo aircraft that commenced last September is progressing per schedule, with completion targeted in September 2025. The addition of a third line at GMR's MRO in Hyderabad has expedited the process.

To date, 15 A320neo aircraft have been retrofitted, with the 15th aircraft having returned to service on August 9, 2025, and the 16th aircraft scheduled to return to service on August 11. The remaining 11 A320neo will be retrofitted by September, the airline said

These upgraded A320neo aircraft, featuring all-new cabins, are being progressively deployed on key domestic and short-haul international routes, thereby enhancing the passenger experience. (ANI)

