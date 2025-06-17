Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi on Tuesday reported that a total of 163 DNA samples have been matched from the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash as of 5:45 pm today, with 124 mortal remains of the victims handed over to their families.

During a press conference, Joshi provided a detailed account of the count, noting that out of the remaining 39 of the 163 matched victims, mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by Wednesday morning and remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over.

He stated that more than 12 families were waiting for the results, and the handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues.

He further stated that on the day of the crash, 71 injured individuals were admitted to the Civil Hospital, with 42 subsequently discharged and currently, nine patients remain admitted, while two succumbed to their injuries after admission.

Meanwhile, the Regional Commissioner of Municipalities of Ahmedabad, Prashant Jilova, detailed the DNA sampling process, stating that five tables with five to six microbiologists and health team members were set up, tasked with the collection of the DNA samples.

He highlighted the challenges posed by the large crowd and panicked situation on the day of the incident, prompting the establishment of a counselling centre with eight to ten psychiatrists to support the affected individuals.

"Arrangements were made for DNA sampling for all relatives and family members. Five tables were set up with microbiologists and health teams, with around 5-6 members at each table collecting DNA samples. It took approximately one minute per sample, so the process was very smooth, and full care was taken to ensure people did not face any discomfort. At that time when the relatives or family members were coming in, there was a large crowd and a panicked situation was created," he stated.

"Therefore, we also set up a counselling centre, where eight to ten psychiatrists were present to comfort and support the affected people... On the day of the incident, around 700-800 people were present here, and full arrangements were made for them. The DNA sampling centre has been set up at Kasauti Bhavan, and people can come here anytime to provide their samples," Jilova.

On June 12, the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex of the BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and crew out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

