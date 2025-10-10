New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Air India Express has announced the launch of direct flights from Bengaluru, its largest station, to three new destinations in the Middle East: Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

According to an official statement from Air India Express, services to Jeddah will commence on October 26, while flights to Riyadh and Kuwait will begin on October 27, further strengthening connectivity between South India and the Middle East.

Guests can book these flights at attractive inaugural fares on the airline's award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, its mobile app, and across major booking channels. Fares on the Bengaluru - Riyadh route start at Rs 13,500 (505 SAR for Riyadh-Bengaluru), Bengaluru-Jeddah flights begin at Rs 19,500 (570 SAR from Jeddah), and Bengaluru-Kuwait fares start at Rs 13,600 (27 KWD from Kuwait).

The new routes will benefit a wide range of travellers, including Indian expatriates, business professionals, and families visiting friends and relatives across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The direct service to Jeddah will also offer convenient connectivity for pilgrims travelling for Umrah from Bengaluru.

In addition to meeting the strong demand for travel to Kuwait, the new connections will support growing interest among Indian travellers in exploring Saudi Arabia's cultural and heritage attractions, in line with the country's expanding tourism landscape.

Guests from Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli can conveniently connect to Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh via Bengaluru.

This announcement builds on the airline's recent growth from Bengaluru, which has seen the launch of new flights to Kathmandu, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. The airline's upcoming services to Bangkok, starting from October 18, 2025, and Jodhpur and Udaipur from November 1, 2025, further reinforce Bengaluru as one of Air India Express' fastest-growing hubs.

The airline operates more than 440 weekly flights from Bengaluru connecting directly to 35 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and seven international destinations - Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dammam, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

Air India Express is a Tata enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 43 domestic and 17 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of 115 modern aircraft, comprising 75 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s. (ANI)

