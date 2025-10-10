School Assembly News Headlines Today, 11 October 2025: Reading news headlines every day helps students stay aware of key happenings across various fields such as politics, science, sports, economy, and culture. This daily habit not only broadens their general knowledge but also sharpens their critical thinking and analytical skills. Staying informed about major national developments and global events enables students to understand the world better and engage meaningfully in discussions. Take a look at the key school assembly news headlines comprising of national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories that you can read during morning assembly today, October 11.

National News For School Assembly

Cough Syrup Deaths: Supreme Court Rejects Plea for High-Level Probe Into Children’s Deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

Centre proposes limited sale, bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR with riders

Supreme Court urges Centre to honour its ‘solemn promise’ on restoring J&K Statehood

CBI Brings Back Wanted Fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi From Saudi Arabia

International News For School Assembly

UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Yash Raj Films’ Three Major Productions in the UK From 2026 – Exclusive Details Inside

Sergio Gor’s India Visit: US Ambassador-Designate to India To Meet Government Officials, Discuss Bilateral Issues During Visit From October 9–14

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: White House Accuses Nobel Committee of Prioritising ‘Politics Over Peace’ After Donald Trump Misses Out, Maria Corina Machado Wins

of Prioritising ‘Politics Over Peace’ After Donald Trump Misses Out, Maria Corina Machado Wins Earthquake in Philippines: 7.4 Magnitude Quake Interrupts Wedding Ceremony; Couple, Guests Evacuate Church (Watch Video)

Sports News For School Assembly

Shubman Gill Wins Toss for First Time as Team India Test Captain in 7th Match

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 Football Match? Here’s the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Reaches Seventh Century in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

Entertainment News For School Assembly

INR 60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Records Shilpa Shetty and Her Husband’s Statements in Fraud Case, Raj Kundra Claims Business Faced Financial Loss Due to Demonetisation

World Mental Health Day 2025: Deepika Padukone Opens Up on Gender Bias, Disorganisation and 8-Hour Shift Controversy in Bollywood (Watch Video)

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Two Personal Security Officers of Assamese Singer Sent to 5-Day Police Custody; 7 People Arrested So Far

Business News For School Assembly

Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Sensex Ends at 82,654 , Nifty Closes 104 Points Higher; Pharma, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

, Nifty Closes 104 Points Higher; Pharma, Banking Stocks Lead Rally TCS takes Rs 1,135-crore hit on layoffs, restructuring in Q2FY26

Listening to daily news headlines helps students enhance their general knowledge, vocabulary, and overall speaking abilities. Reading news regularly builds discipline, confidence, and clear communication, especially for students who present in front of their classmates and teachers. Moreover, this practice builds a sense of responsibility and awareness, encouraging students to stay informed about important national and global issues as responsible citizens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).