New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Air India has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to tropical storm Bert.

The airline asked their passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as flights travelling to and from the United Kingdom are likely to be impacted by tropical storm Bert.

"#TravelAdvisory. Flights to and from the United Kingdom are likely to be impacted by tropical storm Bert. Customers flying into and out of the UK on Sunday, 24 November, are advised to check their flight status (https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html) before heading to the airport," Air India wrote in a post on X.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

