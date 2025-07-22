New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) An Air India plane's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon, and all passengers and crew members are safe.

"Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe.

"The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added.

