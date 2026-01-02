Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A day after police registered a case against a college professor and three students in connection with the death of a 19-year-old second-year college student in Dharamshala, the college authorities denied receiving any complaint of ragging or sexual harassment, even as the victim's father alleged prolonged ragging, sexual harassment and caste-based remarks.

The Police said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father, who alleged that on September 18, 2025, three female students assaulted and intimidated his daughter, while a professor sexually harassed her. "Due to these reasons, his daughter was under severe stress, and her health deteriorated. She was treated at various hospitals and later died during treatment at DMC, Ludhiana, on December 26, 2025," police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 75, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009, against the four accused.

Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Ashok Rattan, said the investigation was being conducted in a fair and time-bound manner. "All allegations, including those related to ragging, sexual harassment and caste-based remarks, are being thoroughly examined. Statements are being recorded, and medical as well as institutional records are being scrutinised. No one will be spared if found guilty," Rattan said.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission has sought a report on the matter. Commission Chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman said, "The matter was brought to our notice, and a report has been sought. Any kind of discrimination will not be tolerated."

According to official data, the state registered 204 cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act from January to November 31, 2025, compared to 213 cases in 2024 and 210 in 2023.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday demanded a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer into the death of the Dalit student. A CPI(M) delegation met Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari in Shimla and submitted a memorandum seeking a comprehensive investigation.

State Secretary CPI(M) Sanjay Chauhan expressed concern over rising cases of atrocities against women and Dalits. "Though cases have been registered against three students and a professor, the seriousness of the allegations warrants a deeper probe," he said.

Chauhan also flagged the delay in police action. "The incident allegedly occurred in September, but the case was registered only in January. The family claims they had approached the police earlier. This raises serious questions. We have also demanded a probe into the possibility of caste-based discrimination, as the victim belonged to a Scheduled Caste," he said.

According to Chauhan, the DGP assured that all issues would be investigated and that the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The CPI(M) warned of a statewide agitation if justice is not delivered.

State Congress President Vinay Kumar sought strict action against the culprits and called for a speedy investigation. "Mistreatment of a student in a college and the statement given by the student in the hospital are very serious matters. A swift probe is needed to ensure justice to the victim's family," he said, adding that the Congress government was sensitive to such issues.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur of the BJP also demanded a high-level and impartial inquiry. "Allegations of repeated negligence by the police and administration raise serious questions. The Chief Minister should take cognisance of the matter. This is about justice for a daughter, and a high-level, impartial inquiry must be conducted," he said. (ANI)

