New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Air India announced a specially curated Navratri menu for its passengers on board on Wednesday. The menu is available until September 30 and follows traditional fasting customs, offering travellers a wholesome blend of taste, health, and comfort, a release said.

The menu features a wide variety of thoughtfully designed dishes across courses. The delicacies include Sabudana Khichdi with Salli, Vratwale Shahi Aloo, Singhade Ki Poori, Sabudana Wada, Malai Paneer Tikka, Tale Aloo Ki Chaat, Khatta Meetha Sitaphal, Samak Jeera Rice, and an indulgent dessert, Phalahari Kheer.

This spread is paired with seasonal fresh fruits and vrat-friendly curd, offering travellers a nourishing festive dining experience onboard. The menu is available on all ex-India flights during the nine-day festive period.

Every dish balances nutrition with flavour, bringing the spirit of Navratri alive, while elevating the in-flight dining experience and reflecting India's rich traditions. With this, Air India continues to blend world-class hospitality with the warmth of cultural culinary experiences.

The Air India group - comprising full-service global airline Air India and value carrier Air India Express - is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation.

The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline's inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, the Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 45 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to the Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, the Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI.

As part of the transformation, Air India has placed an order for 570 new aircraft. In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India, respectively. The airline then opened South Asia's largest aviation training academy.

A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, which is expected to be operational in 2026, is currently underway. In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India's rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world-class global airline with an Indian heart. (ANI)

