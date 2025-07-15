Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Air India on Tuesday said it will operate three weekly flights from Ahmedabad to Heathrow, London, from August 1 to September 30, replacing Gatwick, London.

The airline currently operates five weekly flights on the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

Besides, Air India also announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced following its decision to observe a "Safety Pause", in the aftermath of the June 12 Boeing 787-8 plane crash, that killed 260 people.

The partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies from August 1, relative to July, with full restoration planned from October 1, Air India said.

Also Read | Did Lucknow Court Judge Take Selfie With Rahul Gandhi During Hearing of Indian Army 'Defamation' Case? BJP's Amit Malviya's Claim Found Fake in Fact Check.

From August 1 to September 30, Air India will operate three weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), replacing the currently operating five weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick), Air India said in a statement.

On June 12, the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner began to lose thrust almost immediately after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport and ploughed into a medical college hostel, killing all but one of the 242 onboard and another 19 on the ground in the deadliest aviation accident in a decade.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)