New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has reiterated to all implementing agencies of the central and state governments of NCR to strictly implement actions under stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of the air quality index of NCR.

The Commission has also urged citizens to cooperate in adherence to the citizen charter of the respective stages and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures to improve the overall air quality in the region. Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "poor" category on October 5 this year, though it improved subsequently. As the air quality has reached "poor" category again, actions under Stage I of the GRAP need to be intensified by all concerned.

Continuing its rigorous efforts to improve and abate the air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR), the Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is reviewing measures undertaken towards abatement of air pollution and is also closely monitoring air quality parameters in NCR as per the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality "poor" category index made available by India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IMD/IITM).

The Sub-Committee constituted for invoking actions under the GRAP in its meeting held on October 5 this year decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - 'Poor' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300). The Order for invoking actions under Stage I of the GRAP -'Poor' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300) was accordingly issued on October 5 and is still in force.

As per the revised GRAP, a 24-point action plan as per Stage 1 of GRAP is already in place in the entire NCR effective October 5. This 24-point action plan includes steps such as closure of construction and demolition (C&D) activities of projects with plot size equal to or more than 500 sq m which have not registered on the 'web portal' of the respective NCR and state governments; proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures and sound environmental management of C&D wastes; regular lifting of municipal solid waste (MSW), C&D waste, and hazardous wastes from dedicated dump sites; periodic mechanised sweeping and/or water sprinkling on road and use of anti-smog guns at C&D sites, among others.

Further, various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and state pollution control boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been communicated to ensure strict implementation of actions of stage under GRAP. The detailed revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission's website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in. (ANI)

