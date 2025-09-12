Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): Airawat Division of Kharga Corps marked the Diamond Jubilee of the Division's historic victory in the Battle of Phillora during the 1965 War against Pakistan through a series of commemorative events in Patiala Military Station, a press release by Defence PRO, Chandigarh said.

The event drew participation from war veterans, serving personnel, senior dignitaries, families of martyrs, schoolchildren, and citizens at large.

The evening was a fitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers who, in the face of daunting challenges, defended the sovereignty and honour of the nation. With a thoughtfully curated blend of traditional and modern elements including the felicitation of war veterans, the release of a commemorative first day cover, a state-of-the-art drone display, and the screening of a short war film--the programme encapsulated the heritage and ethos of the Indian Army, the press release said.

The ceremony commenced with the felicitation of veterans who had fought gallantly in pivotal battles, leaving behind a legacy of courage and selflessness. The felicitation ceremony not only paid homage to the sacrifices of these warriors but also served as a bridge between generations, reminding the youth of the priceless freedom and peace safeguarded by the armed forces.

The highlight of the evening was the release of a First Day Cover (FDC) dedicated to the occasion. Unveiled by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, the First Day Cover bore symbolic illustrations of the war, honouring the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers. It was designed to capture the essence of the Army's indomitable spirit--depicting soldiers in action, national symbols, and an artistic portrayal of the battlefield.

An impactful segment of the evening was the screening of a short movie on the war. The film depicted the sequence of events, strategies, and Gallant actions from the battlefield. For younger audiences, the movie served as an educational experience--bringing history out of textbooks and presenting it as a living narrative. For veterans and their families, it was a reminder that their sacrifices had not been forgotten. The movie concluded with a resounding tribute to the martyrs and veterans, reminding all present that the price of freedom is paid through the sacrifices of our brave soldiers, the press release stated.

The Event Culminated with a drone display, forming intricate formations which highlighted the Diamond Jubilee of the decisive victory of the Indian Army during the 1965 War. The drone display was a reflection of the Division's forward-looking ethos, deeply rooted in tradition yet embracing modernity and innovation.

As per the Defence PRO, the evening was a reminder that the courage of soldiers is eternal, their sacrifices immortal, and their legacy everlasting. The Indian Army once again reaffirmed its bond with the people it serves--standing tall as the custodian of national security, the guardian of peace, and the symbol of unyielding courage. (ANI)

