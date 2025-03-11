New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) India's sugar production is expected to fall by 19 per cent to 25.8 million tonnes in the 2024-25 season ending September, down from 31.9 million tonnes in the previous season, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association's second estimate released on Tuesday.

The latest projection is 0.72 million tonnes lower than AISTA's first estimate of 26.52 million tonnes, with the downward revision attributed to reduced output in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 11th Roza of Ramzan on March 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Maharashtra, India's largest sugar producer, is expected to produce 8 million tonnes, down from 11 million tonnes last season. Output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second top producer, is projected at 9 million tonnes, unchanged from the first estimate but below the 10.4 million tonnes recorded last season.

Sugar output in Karnataka is projected at 4.10 million tonnes, slightly higher than the initial estimate but still below last year's 5.3 million tonnes.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Fresh Trouble As Delhi Court Orders FIR Against AAP National Convenor for 'Misusing' Public Money on Hoardings in Dwarka.

AISTA noted these projections could vary by plus or minus 2 per cent.

Diversion of sucrose for ethanol production is expected to be 3.8 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 0.4 million tonnes.

Including opening stocks of 7.98 million tonnes, total sugar availability is estimated at 33.78 million tonnes, exceeding domestic consumption of 29 million tonnes. Exports are projected at 1 million tonnes, with closing stocks of 3.78 million tonnes expected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)