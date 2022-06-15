Silchar, Jun 15 (PTI) AIUDF leader Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya has filed a complaint for registration as an FIR against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the comments that she had allegedly made against Prophet Mohammad, police said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Increase 4 Allowances in July 2022, DA To Be Hiked by 5%; Check Details.

Mazarbhuiya, who is a former AIUDF MLA from Katigorah in Cachar district, in his complaint filed on Tuesday demanded that action be taken against Sharma and peace restored in the country which witnessed outbreak of violence in some parts of the country.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Geekbench Website: Report.

He demanded the immediate arrest of Sharma and a thorough investigation into the matter.

"Her harsh comments on the Prophet is an insult to the entire Islamic community not only in India, but also in the whole world", Mazarbhuiya told PTI on Wednesday.

The AIDUF leader said that he has filed the complaint on behalf of North East India Emarat Shariat and Nawatut Tameer of which he is the president and spokeperson respectively.

A police official here said the matter is under investigation.

The authorities of the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 Cr PC to check any outbreak of any violence in ptotest against the comment on Prophet Mohammad.

The state unit of Congress had earlier filed a complaint on the issue at the Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati last Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)