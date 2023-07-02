Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) With NCP leader Ajit Pawar starting his fresh innings as Maharashtra deputy chief minister under the team BJP-Shiv Sena, recent comments of Sharad Pawar on a 2019 "googly" and Devendra Fadnavis' "clean bowled" riposte are being discussed animatedly.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the discussion on Sunday saying the political development shows someone was "clean bowled". "It's a hit wicket," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped, Blackmailed by Man After Sedating Her With Cold Drink in Gurugram; Arrested.

The exchange between Fadnavis and Pawar with the use of a cricket analogy began after the BJP leader revealed that Pawar had backtracked after agreeing to support BJP in forming a government in Maharashtra after the 2019 assembly polls.

“Sharad Pawar was holding talks with us for a government formation, but he suddenly backtracked and allied with Uddhav Thackeray, leaving Ajit Pawar with no option but to come with us." Fadnavis had said referring to the early morning swearing-in by him as the chief minister and Ajit as his deputy.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Slits Rapist’s Genitals in Self-Defence in Banka After Man Barges Into Home and Rapes Her; Accused Arrested.

However, the Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government lasted for less than 80 hours.

Against this backdrop, Sharad Pawar recently said he had delivered a googly to expose the BJP's restlessness for power. "They never understood my googly. They lost their wicket.”

Hitting back, Fadnavis has said, “Instead of me, Pawar's nephew (Ajit Pawar) was clean bowled over his googly.”

On Sunday, Pawar said, "It is not a googly but a robbery" when asked if BJP was behind Ajit Pawar and some NCP MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

Speaking on the political development, Shinde said the state will progress at the pace of bullet train.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi's boat has crashed. Some people said someone had bowled a googly and someone was clean bowled. Today, the entire country and Maharashtra saw who has been clean-bowled. It was a hit wicket," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)