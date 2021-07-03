Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 3 (ANI): Ajmer BJP MLA Anita Bhadel on Friday alleged that oxygen concentrators of 2 litres instead of 10 litres were bought from the MLA fund at a higher cost when the number of patients started decreasing in the COVID-19 second wave.

While speaking to ANI the MLA from Ajmer South said, "I approved Rs 25 lakh from my MLA fund for the procurement of oxygen concentrators in April but till May 20 the purchase didn't happen. They bought it when COVID cases started decreasing during the second wave," said BJP MLA.

She further said that the oxygen concentrators bought were not made by any authorised company.

"Instead of 10L O2 concentrators, they bought 2L concentrators at a price of Rs 83,000 each. It was of no use for COVID patients as they require a minimum 10L O2 flow and it also can't run 24-hours. It's not developed by any authorised company, so I doubt the cost. At that time it was available in 20,000-25,000 in the market so why do you bought it at Rs 83,000," said Anita Bhadel.

Gajendra Singh Rathore, Additional District Collector of Ajmer said that a three-member team will submit their report soon regarding the matter.

'I discussed the issue with representatives of the company and representatives of MLA. We've also taken an answer from the company. But further, it was decided that expert doctors will carry out the probe. The Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO)has transferred the probe to the three-member team and they will submit their report soon," added Gajendra Singh Rathore. (ANI)

