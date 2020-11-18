Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Two men were killed and six others injured when a bus in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night in the Mangaliyawas area.

The private bus, which was on its way to Jaisalmer from Ajmer, met with an accident, leaving Dungar Singh Rajpurohit (70) and Ridmal Rajpurohit (35) dead, police said.

The injured were admitted to the JLN hospital in Ajmer, police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

