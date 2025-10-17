Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 17 (ANI): Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG (Designate), took over the charge of Inspector General, Tripura Frontier, BSF, from AK Sharma, IG, who has been posted to Manipur on Friday, a press release said.

Aloke Kumar Chakraborty is a highly decorated BSF officer and a recipient of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the UNMIK Medal, and the Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak.

He brings with him vast experience in both operational and administrative roles, having served on the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders as well as in Anti-Naxal operations. He has also had instructional assignments in premier training institutes like the BSF academy, Gwalior and the Central School of Weapons and Tactics, Indore. In addition, he has served on deputation to the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

Under his dynamic leadership, BSF Tripura Frontier is expected to continue its exemplary work in ensuring border security and maintaining peace and harmony along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Tripura. (ANI)

