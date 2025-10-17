New Delhi, October 17: Booking train tickets during peak festive seasons like Diwali, Chhath Puja is often a stressful experience for Indian travellers. With a surge in demand, confirmed tickets get booked within minutes of the reservation window opening. As a result, many passengers end up with waitlisted or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets, with little clarity on whether they will be able to board the train. This uncertainty forces many to look for expensive or inconvenient alternatives, such as last-minute bus bookings, flights, or even travelling without confirmed seats.

To reduce this burden and increase the chances of confirmed travel, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an initiative known as the Vikalp Scheme. This service aims to ensure that more seats are utilised across trains and that fewer passengers are left stranded during high-demand seasons. Indian Railways Suspends Platform Ticket Sales at 15 Major Stations for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025 To Control Festive Rush; Check Full List.

What Is IRCTC Vikalp Scheme?

The Vikalp Scheme is a facility offered to waitlisted or RAC ticket holders, allowing them to opt for alternate trains on the same route at no extra cost. If a passenger’s ticket remains unconfirmed on the original train, IRCTC tries to accommodate them on another train with available seats. The selected alternative train could depart between 30 minutes and 72 hours of the original train’s scheduled time. However, there is no guarantee that a confirmed seat will be available, Vikalp only enhances the possibility. IRCTC Train Ticket Booking New Rule: From October 1, Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory for First 15 Minutes of Reservation Opening; What It Means.

While booking a ticket on the IRCTC website or app, if the status shows waitlisted, passengers can opt for the Vikalp Scheme. During booking, they can choose up to seven alternate trains on the same route. If confirmed on another train, a fresh PNR number is issued and sent to the passenger’s registered mobile number.

Important Points to Remember

Opting for Vikalp does not guarantee a confirmed ticket.

If the passenger is shifted to another train and cancels the ticket, cancellation charges will be based on the new train’s rules.

The scheme is open to all passengers , regardless of booking quota or concession status.

If the alternate train’s fare is lower than the original booking, no refund is provided.

If the passenger chooses not to travel on the newly allotted train, they can file a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) for a possible refund.

The Vikalp Scheme is a thoughtful step by IRCTC towards reducing travel stress and optimising available train capacity—especially useful during the rush of festive travel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).