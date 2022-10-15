Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Oct 15 (PTI) After the Supreme Court stopped the coronation of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Ravindra Puri appealed to seers on Saturday not to take part in it, saying such an act would amount to contempt of court.

The coronation (pattabhishek) of Swami Avimukteshwaranand as the successor of the late Swami Swaroopanand is scheduled to be held in Joshimath on October 17.

Puri, who is also the secretary of Niranjani Akhara, has opposed Swami Avimukteshwaranand's appointment as the Shankaracharya, saying proper procedure was not followed in his appointment.

Appointing him as the successor of the late Shankaracharya even before the latter was laid to rest without taking the consent of the Sanyasi Akharas was wrong, he said.

He said participating in the Pattabhishek ceremony will be contempt of court.

However, Swami Avimukteshwaranand's disciple, Swami Mukundanand, told PTI that the Pattabhishek has already taken place and the programme scheduled to be held in Joshimath on October 17 is meant only to felicitate the seer.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri has filed an affidavit that the appointment of Avimukteshwaranand as the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth has not been endorsed.

