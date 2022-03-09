Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Slamming Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his allegations on the transportation of EVMs, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore on Wednesday said that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is "perplexed and frustrated", adding that "infighting within the family would begin" after the declaration of the State Assembly poll results on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Kishore said, "They are perplexed and frustrated. They would now fight among themselves within the family. It would start with Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, and Ram Gopal Yadav.'

Akhilesh on Tuesday had alleged that "the EVM was being transported in Varanasi without candidates being informed".

Referring to Yadav's allegations on the EVMs, the Union Minister said that he knew that the SP chief would blame the EVM at the end of the elections adding that he does not have faith in the Election Commission.

"We knew that he would come down to accusing the EVM at the end. It is funny that they are establishing a connection between the training of EVMs to the tampering of the EVMs. The party workers are sitting in front of the strong rooms where the EVMs are securely kept. They do not trust the EVM, administration or Election Commission," he said.

"You would see, they would start blaming the counting agents who are deployed by the ECI as well on the day of the counting of votes. They would even blame the returning officer tomorrow because the people have completely left them," Kishore predicted slamming Yadav.

The SP chief had also called the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as the "last chance to save democracy", and said 'Is ke baad toh janata ko kranti karni padegi'(after this, people would have to launch a movement to bring about change)."

Responding to the statement, Kishore hit back and said that the people have "already done the revolution" by ousting Yadav out of power in the state and electing the BJP government.

"Akhilesh is saying that the people would do revolution, I am saying that the people have already done the revolution by making a change in 2017 in the state and giving the BJP and its alliance 325 seats. They have voted for security, homes, toilets, and ration once again," he said.

"Akhilesh Yadav has declared himself as the Chief Minister before the results, but now when the exit polls have come, then he has come to know he is not forming the government," the BJP leader added.

The Minister also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party and said that the party would lose its cadre by the next Assembly elections "just like Mayawati".

"The way that Mayawati's cadre has left her, in the same way, the traditional voter of Samajwadi Party would leave them too by next UP elections and support the BJP," he said.

Kishore also called the decision by former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav to make Akhilesh as the chief minister earlier "wrong" and said that his own party members would leave his hand in the future.

"It was a wrong decision of Mulayam Singh Yadav to make him a chief minister earlier. He is bearing the consequences of that decision till now. Akhilesh replaced him with the position of the National President. He is bent on demolishing the Samajwadi Party from the core. His own party members would leave his hand in the future," Kishore said.

The counting of votes for Assembly polls to five states including Uttar Pradesh will take place tomorrow i.e March 10. (ANI)

