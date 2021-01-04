Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday blamed the BJP government in the state for the crematorium's roof collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar in which over 20 people were killed and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the kin of deceased.

"BJP used to mention crematoriums in their speeches. We are sad that people went there in grief. They did not know that the roof was constructed using sand by BJP government. What will you expect from BJP? This party has looted money meant for the crematorium," Yadav said at a press conference here.

"What action have they taken against officials? BJP government is responsible for deaths. They have announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia. They should give Rs 50 lakhs (ex gratia) to the deceased's kin as they used to remember 'shamshaan' earlier. Around 25 people died and the BJP government is responsible for this," he added.

Twenty-four people died and several others were injured after the roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday. The victims went to the crematorium to perform the last rites of their kin.

"Twenty-four people have died and 17-18 injured in Muradnagar roof collapse incident. Three people have been arrested on the basis of the initial investigation. A two-member probe committee has been constituted to investigate the matter," SP Rural, Ghaziabad said.

The SP chief said if his party comes to power after the 2022 Assembly polls, it will make some special arrangement for protection of businessmen in the state.

"Our businessmen raised important questions because they suffered the most during the lockdown. They did not get support from the banks and the government. They are forced to pay electricity bills even when factories were shut. Businessmen suffered losses and were looted as well. There are several incidents where businessmen were killed," Yadav said.

"I have said the Samajwadi Party government set up a world-class police response system. The government has to keep data of businessmen. SP government will make arrangements for the protection of businessmen even if some special facility is provided in Dial 112," he added.

The former chief minister also accused Yogi Adityanath government of stalling works which were started by his government.

"After one year, election dates will be announced. Businessmen have resolved for a change. The SP government had decided to set up a perfume park in Kannauj. I don't think he has any interest in it. Farmers would have connected with the perfume business. Kannauj would have been on the world map. But the BJP government ended that work because it was started by the SP government," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)