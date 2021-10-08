Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and hoped that the families of those who died in the violence get justice soon.

Yadav left for Bahraich to meet families of two farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the incident, now there is hope that the affected families will get justice... MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni should resign."

"I am going to Bahraich to meet the families of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Yesterday I had met families of farmers in Lakhimpur," he added.

Responding to a question on speculations about Ashish Mishra reportedly fleeing to Nepal, he said, "I am not aware of the situation... If it is true, then the case is not in the Uttar Pradesh government's purview. Now the Central government would have to interfere and bring back Ashish Mishra."

The former chief minister had also demanded Rs 2 crore ex gratia to the farmers which was rejected by the UP government. He said, "If the Samajwadi Party forms the government then we will pay the Rs 2 crore to the farmers."

The UP government had agreed to pay Rs 50 lakh to the farmers who had died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday.

A total of eight people died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra.It has been alleged that Ashish ran his car over the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. (ANI)

