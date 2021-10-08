For the past couple of months, we have heard speculations regarding the specifications and features of the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. Today, the company has announced its launch date. OnePlus has confirmed via a Weibo post that the 9RT smartphone will be launched in China on October 13, 2021. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Along with the 9RT device, the company will also introduce the OnePlus Buds Z2, next-gen truly wireless earbuds. The company has also started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 9RT in the home country. OnePlus 9 RT China Launch Reportedly Teased on Weibo By CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus is yet to announce the India launch date. Leaks suggest that it will debut in India on October 15, 2021.

As per the Weibo teaser, the OnePlus 9RT will come with a triple rear camera setup which could comprise a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper along with a dual LED flash. At the front, there might be a 16MP selfie camera.

Previously leaked specifications of the OnePlus 9RT include a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The handset is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 9RT is likely to be priced between CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 23,300) and CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 34,900).

