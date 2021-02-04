Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922, and alleged that the BJP has nothing to do with the freedom struggle and was only indulging in "artificial debates".

A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them. In retaliation, protestors attacked and set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station, killing many of its occupants.

"Merely praising the freedom fighters does not mean respecting them. One has to imbibe their thoughts with full dedication. The BJP has had nothing to do with the freedom struggle and the party only indulges in artificial debates," the SP chief was quoted as saying in a party release issued here.

Resolve should also be taken to follow the path shown by the freedom fighters and their values. By weakening the democratic system, the BJP government is negating the dreams of the freedom fighters, Yadav alleged.

Asking the BJP to "take a lesson" from the Chauri-Chaura incident, the SP leader said the farmers of the country are today agitated and despite losing their associates in the severe cold, they are agitating to save agriculture.

The BJP government does not want to listen to what the farmers are saying, he alleged, adding that not much should be expected from the government having such an attitude towards the just demands of the farmers to withdraw the three farm laws.

He claimed that continued cruelty with farmers and anger among people was also leading to dissatisfaction in the BJP.

