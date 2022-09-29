Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his effort to show himself as an Ambedkarite is an "eyewash" inspired by the "greed for votes".

Yadav had on Thursday called Samajwadi Party (SP) workers and leaders to make the outfit a national party by uniting people who follow principles of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

In her Hindi tweet, Mayawati said this "hypocrisy" to portray himself as the champion of Ambedkarites was inspired by the "greed for votes".

The attempt by the Samajwadi Party to show itself as an Ambedkarite is a "drama and deceit" as done by other parties, she said.

"In fact, there is no party or government working to fulfil the constitutional and humanitarian ideals of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for the welfare and uplift of crores of poor and downtrodden, she said.

She said during the SP rule in the state, the Dalits were neglected and statues of the community icons installed during her regime were removed and names of parks and districts after personalities from weaker sections were changed.

Followers of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar were neglected and injustice was meted out to them, Mayawati alleged in another tweet.

