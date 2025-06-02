Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated that "public interest is paramount" and urged officials to strengthen law and order through alertness, vigilance and effective communication.

"Administrative and police officers deployed in the field must fulfill their responsibilities with dialogue, alertness, and vigilance," he said during a high-level review meeting here with senior officials from the state administration.

According to an official release, the meeting focused on law and order, public grievance redressal systems and preparations for upcoming festivals.

The chief minister directed that in the event of a dispute in any area, local police stations should not wait for a formal written complaint but take immediate necessary action.

"It is essential to maintain an atmosphere of peace, safety, and harmony across the state," he said.

Taking note of the upcoming religious events -- Ganga Dussehra on June 5, Bakrid on June 7 and the Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 24 -- Adityanath called for heightened vigilance.

"This is a highly sensitive period in terms of law and order. The district magistrates and police chiefs must examine incidents from previous years and prepare accordingly," he instructed.

The chief minister ordered strict monitoring and preventive action against individuals involved in illegal animal slaughter, deviation from religious customs or any form of mischief.

Adityanath called for engaging with local peace committees at the police station, tehsil and district levels, and ensuring that public roads are not blocked.

Foot patrolling near religious places must continue consistently, he said.

Commenting on Bakrid, the chief minister emphasized that sacrificial rituals must be conducted only at pre-designated locations.

"There must be no sacrifice at any other spot and permission should not be granted to block roads for prayers," he said.

Referring to recent cases of bird flu, Adityanath directed strict adherence to safety protocols and instructed that special caution be exercised.

"Under no circumstances should illegal slaughterhouses be allowed to operate," he said.

Speaking on environmental protection, the chief minister called for a clean-up and beautification drive at Ganga ghats in view of the Ganga Dussehra festival.

He also ordered deployment of divers, PAC flood units and the NDRF and SDRF teams as a precautionary measure.

For World Environment Day on June 5, Adityanath launched the "One Tree in Mother's Name" plantation campaign and urged participation from the MPs, MLAs, and all public representatives.

He also reviewed preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, directing that live broadcasts of the main event featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi be arranged at all locations.

Expressing concern over the rising road accidents, the chief minister emphasized stricter enforcement of traffic rules.

During the review meeting, he also assessed the functioning of the public grievance redressal system.

Commending the officials who performed well, Adityanath gave stern warnings to those falling short of expectations.

"Law and order and public grievance redressal are top priorities of the government," he said.

The meeting was attended by the police commissioners, divisional commissioners, zonal officials, district magistrates and senior officers from police ranges and commissionerates.

