Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): All celebrations are banned on streets, in pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru where there used to be large gatherings on New Year's Eve, said Manjunatha Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.

"All public celebrations are banned on streets like MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road and Koramangala in Bengaluru where people in large numbers gather on New Year's Eve. Celebrations at pubs and restaurants have also been banned," said Prasad.

Meanwhile, Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister said, during New Year celebrations people congregate in large numbers in public places in Bengaluru and other urban areas.

"We need to avoid this. So state government has issued guidelines stating prohibition of celebrations in public," he added.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Friday issued guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Ahead of Christmas, the government has asked the supervisors and organizers of the churches to maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings.

The government issued an order prohibiting planned parties between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for New Year celebrations. However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs, and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers.

"Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs/pubs/restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30-12-2020 to 2-1-21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers," the order reads.

The government has also prohibited mass gatherings and celebrations in public places, main roads on the occasion of New Year.

As per the state government's guidelines, only green crackers are allowed to burst. (ANI)

