Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) After a gap of over four months, the State Tourism Development Corporation of Madhya Pradesh has opened all its hotels and restaurants, an official said on Tuesday.

The outbreak of coronavirus had forced closure of over 60 hotels and restaurants that the corporation runs in the state in March.

Also Read | I-T Dept Busts Hawala Network of 21 Chinese Companies in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram; 1 Chinese National Arrested With Fake Passport, Say Reports.

"The tourism corporation has resumed operations of all its hotels and restaurants located in the state. All hotels and restaurants in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho and Pachmarhi regions are being reopened on tourists' demand," the official said.

Hotels and restaurants will follow the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the MP Health Department, said the Corporation's Managing Director S Vishwanathan.

Also Read | Google Pixel 5 With Snapdragon 765G Spotted on AI Benchmark, Likely to Be Launched Soon.

The corporation was continuously getting inquiries about resumption of operations of hotels and restaurants, he added.

In the phase one of `Unlock', the corporation had restarted 35 units (hotels and restaurants), he said.

In May, the corporation also started home delivery and take-away service at some select restaurants in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)