India News | All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanway Samiti to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Centre Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanway Samiti (AIKSCC) has given a call to thousands of farmers to organize protest across the country on Wednesday against the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for allegedly failing to provide relief to the peasantry during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, All India Kisan Sangharsh Sananway Samiti (AIKSCC) General Secretary Hannan Mullah said, "Farmers are in a very difficult situation, they would not get any benefit by the economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, announced by the PM. The situation is so bad that farmers are not able to get the minimum support price."

"I don't know how many farmers died due to the COVID -19 pandemic but 148 farmers have committed suicide in the last two month in Marathwada (Maharashtra) and farmers suicide is going on," he said.

"All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanway Samiti has given a call for protest across the country. Thousands of farmers will come on the street and protest against farmers policy of the central government. Farmers will mobilise at Block Development offices and sub-divisional offices and they will send a letter to the Prime Minister from all over the country tomorrow to demand justice," he added. (ANI)

